Springfield, IL...The Illinois House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to name a section of Interstate 64 in Illinois the 'Jessica and Kelli Uhl Memorial Highway. The legislation is Senate Joint Resolution 40 sponsored by Illinois State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton) and Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon).

"The Memorial on Interstate 64 will honor the memory of Jessica and Kelli Uhl and remind us of the young lives lost in a tragic situation."

Article continues after sponsor message

On November 23, 2007 Jessica and Kelli Uhl were traveling home on Interstate 64 after visiting with their father and stepmother. While traveling on Interstate 64 the girls were struck by an oncoming Illinois State Police vehicle that was traveling at an estimated speed of 126 miles per hour. Both 18 year old Jessica and 13 year old Kelli were killed in the crash, a pregnant woman and her husband in another vehicle were also struck and sustained injuries. The Trooper survived the crash and pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless homicide.

The Illinois General Assembly has requested that The Illinois Department of Transportation erect at suitable locations consistent with State and federal regulations, appropriate plaques or signs giving notice of the name of the Jessica and Kelli Uhl Memorial Highway.

More like this: