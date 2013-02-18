Hearings scheduled in Springfield and Chicago to discuss gun legislation

Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) is circulating a petition to garner support for concealed carry legislation. Representative Kay is a co-sponsor of House Bill 997 to enact a concealed carry law in Illinois.

Kay’s petition has been introduced to help build awareness and support of concealed carry legislation. Two House Judiciary Committee hearings to discuss gun laws are scheduled in Springfield on February 19 and Chicago on February 22. Representative Kay serves on the House Judiciary Committee and will be attending both hearings in Springfield and Chicago.



“Chicago politicians are apprehensive in supporting a concealed carry law in Illinois,” said Rep. Kay. “I don’t anticipate us pro Second Amendment legislators receiving a warm welcome at either hearing, which is why I need the help from supporters of the Second Amendment to sign and circulate a petition in support of concealed carry.”



Rep. Kay’s petition reads as follows, “The Second Amendment states “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. In December 2012, the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reaffirmed our rights by throwing out the State of Illinois’ concealed carry ban. Chicago politicians have blatantly disregarded our Constitutional rights for years, now is the time to stand up and protect our families and property from violent criminals. It is for this reason that we, the undersigned support passage of House Bill 997. We urge the General Assembly to pass concealed carry now!”



The subject matter hearings on expanding gun safety laws and unlawful use of weapons will be held at the following locations:

12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19 at the Illinois State Capitol, Room 114 in Springfield.

10:00 a.m. Friday, February 22 at the Michael A Bilandic Bldg., N-600 in Chicago.

To sign or obtain the petition in support of concealed carry please visit www.kay.ilhousegop.org. Additional copies of the petition may be obtained by calling Rep. Kay’s office at 618-307-9200. Please return petitions to: State Representative Dwight Kay, 101 Southpointe Suite B., Edwardsville, IL 62025.

Click Here to Download the Conceal Carry Petition

