Edwardsville, IL...Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay will be hosting a public town hall meeting to discuss issues facing the State of Illinois. The town hall meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 29 at Collinsville Memorial Library, 408 West Main Street in Collinsville. Representative Kay will provide an update on issues facing the State of Illinois and answer questions from attendees. For more information, please contact Rep. Dwight Kay's district office at 618-307-9200.