BELLEVILLE – State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, will join Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman and local officials Monday morning to celebrate the official start of construction on a new two-lane road extending Air Mobility Drive from Illinois 161 to Illinois 158/177 in St. Clair County.

“This investment will help drivers, support local jobs and prepare our road network to meet the demands of today and tomorrow,” Hoffman said. “With traffic expected to increase in coming years, these improvements will improve capacity and further improve mobility in this area’s road system.”

Officials will gather Monday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. for the groundbreaking ceremony. Attendees should enter the Air Mobility Drive construction site off Illinois 177 south, 1.25 miles west of Illinois 158/177 in St. Clair County. Expected speakers include state Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.

