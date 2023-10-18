BELLEVILLE – Thanks to advocacy from state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, $580,000 in state grants through the Rebuild Illinois capital program have been issued for local projects – including support for St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises (SAVE), building improvements for the Swansea Police Department, infrastructure reconstruction at Belleville’s Bicentennial Park and highway equipment to support local services in St. Clair Township.

“This funding is going to help community assets in their mission of serving resident needs,” Hoffman said. “I appreciate the work put in by local leaders to successfully receive these grants, and I look forward to the positive impact they will have.”

Funding released by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) includes:

- $200,000 to the City of Belleville for Bicentennial Park’s spillway reconstruction to prevent erosion and better handle major storms,

- $180,000 to St. Clair Township for highway department equipment,

- $100,000 to the Village of Swansea for their police department building renovation, and

- $100,000 to St. Clair Associated Vocational Enterprises (SAVE) for building safety upgrades and material support for their Community Activity and Supported Employment programming.

“These are just some of the many projects Rebuild Illinois is supporting within our region,” Hoffman said. “It’s critical that we continue to support investment in infrastructure and services that create jobs, attract development and uplift residents across our community.”

