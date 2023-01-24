ALTON - Illinois State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) has begun collecting “Valentines for Veterans” again for the third year in a row at her district office in Alton. Representative Elik is encouraging students and residents to make valentine's cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

According to Rep. Elik, “I enjoy seeing the smiles on our veterans' faces when they receive their valentine. They made the sacrifice to serve our country and defend the freedom we have to this day. Sending a valentine to a veteran shows that we appreciate their service to our country and that we have not forgotten about their love for our nation.”

All ages are invited to create a valentine’s card or drawing. Cards should be delivered to Rep. Eliks’ office, located at 192 Alton Square Mall Dr., Suite C in Alton by February 9. Please schedule a time to deliver the valentines by calling Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 or e-mailing elik@ilhousegop.org. The valentine cards will be delivered to veterans residing in long-term care facilities located within the 111th District in time for Valentine’s Day.

