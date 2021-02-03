ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) issued a statement following the Southwestern Conference urging Governor Pritzker for student-athletes in the Metro East to have the same access to sports and competition as all others across Illinois:

“I stand with the Alton School District and the Southwestern Conference on this issue which affects Region 4. I believe they have described the appropriate safety protocols which will keep students and staff safe. Both Republican and Democrat downstate legislators, including myself, made this same request of the Governor last week. I hope Governor Pritzker gives this his full attention and acts quickly. The ICU bed availability is the only metric holding us back, but it has been above the threshold for two days. I hope this continues so that we can move forward.”

