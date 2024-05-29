SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) issued a statement following the passage of the Fiscal Year 2025 state budget that will take effect July 1, 2024.

“I voted no on the state budget because it raises nearly $1 billion in new revenue, mostly through tax hikes,” Rep. Elik stated. “Hard-working Illinoisans are struggling to afford basic needs amidst high inflation and higher cost of living increases. While Democrats prioritized raising taxes, spending on new programs, and subsidizing failed open-border immigration policies, our state’s most vulnerable citizens have been shortchanged. I'm greatly concerned that the excessive spending this year and in the future can only be paid for by more and more tax hikes in the future.”

