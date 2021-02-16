Rep. Elik Delivers ‘Valentines for Veterans’ Collected From District Residents Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg) delivered hundreds of “Valentines for Veterans” on Friday, February 12 to long-term care facilities residing in District 111. “Thank you to everyone who sent my office valentines to distribute to veterans in our community,” said Rep. Elik. “I know the valentines brought joy and many smiles to everyone that received them. This truly was a bright spot for our veterans this February. I look forward to continuing this program next year.” Article continues after sponsor message Earlier this month Representative Amy Elik encouraged students and residents to make valentine cards with a special thank you, including well-wishes to veterans that served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces. Within days of the announcement, Elik’s office received several handmade valentines from district residents and received hundreds of additional valentines by the time her office was ready to deliver on Friday. The valentine cards were delivered to six long-term care facilities located within the 111th District, just in time for the veterans to enjoy on Valentine’s Day. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip