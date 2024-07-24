



ALTON – Last week, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB4255 into law. This legislation, spearheaded by State Representative Amy Elik & State Senator Erica Harriss, bolsters safety protocols for tow truck operators and emergency responders throughout Illinois.

Under the new law, tow trucks and designated emergency vehicles will now be authorized to utilize green lighting in addition to amber and white when responding to incidents on roadways. This critical enhancement is designed to maximize visibility and situational awareness, significantly mitigating risks for both responders and the public.

Paw Paw’s Towing in Millstadt brought the need for this to the attention of Elik and Harriss following the loss of one of their drivers last November. The driver, Wade Bivens, was struck by a car while working a scene on Interstate 255 near Columbia.

"The enactment of HB4255 marks a pivotal step forward in safeguarding our emergency personnel," said Elik. "This legislation stands as a testament to our commitment to ensuring the safety of those who selflessly serve our communities."

Senator Harriss, Senate sponsor of HB4255, emphasized the significance of the legislation, stating, "This law is a crucial measure to protect our tow truck operators and emergency responders who face dangerous conditions every day. By allowing the use of green lighting alongside amber and white, we are enhancing their visibility and ensuring safer work environments."

This bipartisan initiative underscores Rep. Elik and Sen. Harriss’ commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its first responders.

For more details on HB4255 and its implications, please visit www.ilga.gov. This legislation will take effect on January 1, 2025.

