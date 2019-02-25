Rep. Durkin Statement on the Progressive Tax Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Springfield, IL – State Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) today released the following statement on the Progressive Tax: “My caucus is united in its opposition to the Democrats' tax increase on Illinois families and employers. Higher taxes won't solve our problems, nor have they ever as history has shown. Higher taxes only lead to more spending and more government programs. Until our state learns to live within its means, we should not ask for another penny from Illinois families, workers and businesses.” Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Print Version Submit a News Tip