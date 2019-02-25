Rep. Durkin Statement on the Progressive Tax
Springfield, IL – State Rep. Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) today released the following statement on the Progressive Tax: “My caucus is united in its opposition to the Democrats' tax increase on Illinois families and employers. Higher taxes won't solve our problems, nor have they ever as history has shown. Higher taxes only lead to more spending and more government programs. Until our state learns to live within its means, we should not ask for another penny from Illinois families, workers and businesses.”
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.