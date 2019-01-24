WASHINGTON, DC- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) yesterday voted for a measure on the House floor to ensure all federal workers are paid during this government shutdown. Ten Democrats voted for the measure and now Davis is calling for Speaker Pelosi to bring legislation to the floor for a regular vote.

“I think we can all agree that hardworking Americans shouldn’t be punished during this partial government shutdown and I’m glad ten Democrats joined us in voting for this measure,” said Davis. “We can make sure federal workers are paid now and give Democrat leaders another opportunity to negotiate with President Trump to re-open government and protect our borders. Speaker Pelosi should set politics aside and bring this measure, which has the best chance of being signed into law by President Trump, to the floor so federal workers don’t miss another paycheck.”

If passed into law, this measure would ensure all federal workers receive pay while there is a lapse in funding.

