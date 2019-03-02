WASHINGTON, D.C.- U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) recently received an award from the Christian Science Committee on Publication and Principia College for his legislation that was signed into law that protects religious liberty by expanding the religious conscience exemption under Obamacare.

"As the representative of Principia College, the only Christian Science college in the nation, I am honored to receive this award and defend religious liberty," said Davis. "This legislation fixes one of the broken components of Obamacare, the religious conscience exemption by modestly expanding the exemption to include individuals who rely solely on religious methods of healing, like Christian Scientists. I have been fighting for this change since coming to Congress and I am grateful it was finally signed into law so that they will no longer be forced to choose between following their religion or violating the law."

The Equitable Access to Care and Health (EACH) Act, exempts individuals who rely solely on a religious method of healing and whose acceptance of medical health services would be inconsistent with their religion from being forced to purchase health insurance or pay a tax penalty under the Affordable Care Act.

The legislation protects those who practice certain religions, such as Christian Science, from choosing between following their religion or violating the law. It was signed into law in October. Davis represents Principia College, the only Christian Science college in the nation.

