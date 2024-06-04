JACKSONVILLE - State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Murrayville) is inviting constituents of all ages in the 100th District to participate in his photo contest to capture the beauty and diversity of this west-central Illinois district. Selected photos will be displayed in his Capitol office in Springfield for visitors to enjoy and learn about the wonderful people, places, and daily life of this region in Illinois.

Constituents are encouraged to show off their skills and take a picture of a place, object or an event in the 100th District and email the picture with contact information to RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com. Please include the following information with your submission:

First Name, Last Name, Mailing Address, E-mail Address, and Phone Number.

“We are fortunate to live in a region of the state with many vibrant landscapes, historical locations, and community events in the 100th District,” commented Rep. Davidsmeyer. “This is the third year of my photo contest and I continue to be surprised at the wonderful images captured to show off the places we live, work, and play. Pictures can be of a local landmark, wildlife, or festival scene that helps capture the beauty of our landscape or tells the story of our area.”

The photo contest will run through 2024 and winners will be chosen at three different times throughout the year. The first round of pictures will be selected on June 15, the second round July 15, and third round August 15. Individuals whose pictures are selected will have their photo framed and hung in Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer’s Springfield Capitol office and will be invited to Springfield to have their photo taken in the office once it has been displayed.

The 100th District includes all or portions of Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Morgan, Pike, and Scott Counties. Please visit www.CDDavidsmeyer.org for a map of the 100th District.

Please contact Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer at 217-243-6221 if you have any questions or by email at RepCDDavidsmeyer@gmail.com.

