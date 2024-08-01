EAST ST. LOUIS, IL — On Friday, August 2nd at 12:30 p.m. CDT, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will visit R3 Development to present the organization with a $1 million check to expand its workforce development training for youth in the Metro East. Budzinski secured the funding in a recent bipartisan government funding bill after submitting a request for the resources during the House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process. In total, Budzinski secured $136.1 million for community projects throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.

R3 Development will use the funding to renovate its facilities into a new workforce training facility, known as "The LAB,” that will give underserved youth access to skills-based training, leadership development and educational opportunities – connecting them with good-paying jobs and serving as an economic boon for the larger community.

“We are thrilled to continue holding out hope and creating even more life-changing opportunities for the youth of East St. Louis. As the future leaders of our community and workforce, our youth deserve every opportunity possible, and we are humbled to have a front row seat as they take hold of their God-given gifts and become everything they were created to be,” said R3 Development NFP Executive Director Dave Kuntz.

