EDWARDSVILLE — In a significant move to bolster local infrastructure, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. CDT at Edwardsville City Hall. The event will address the $21,241,730 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation allocated for the Goshen Road and Liberty Trail Multimodal Transportation Improvement Project.

Article continues after sponsor message

The substantial grant was awarded to the City of Edwardsville through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, a highly competitive initiative aimed at enhancing safety, sustainability, and connectivity within communities. The funding announcement, initially made in June, was a collaborative effort by Budzinski, alongside U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.

The Goshen Road corridor, which will benefit from this project, is a crucial artery for the city, linking commercial areas, schools, residential neighborhoods, a medical campus, and the Plummer Family Sports Park.

Budzinski said the improvements are expected to significantly enhance the infrastructure, making it safer and more accessible for all residents.

More like this: