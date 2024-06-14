STAUNTON — U.S. Rep. Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) will present an $800,000 check to the City of Staunton for a critical infrastructure project at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024. The presentation will take place at the Staunton Sanitary Sewage Pump Station, located at 615 West North Street.

Budzinski secured the funding through a recent bipartisan government funding bill, following her submission during the House of Representatives’ Community Project Funding process. The funds will be used to replace the city’s only sanitary sewage pump station, which has infrastructure over 40 years old. Upgrades are essential to ensure the safety of Staunton's residents.

“I would like to thank Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski and her team for all their hard work for supporting this project and securing the grant. Without this grant it could be a possible catastrophe for the city of Staunton. Thank you so much,” said Staunton Mayor Craig Neuhaus.

In total, Budzinski has secured $136.1 million for community projects throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. This allocation highlights her commitment to addressing local infrastructure needs and supporting community development.

The replacement of the sewer force main is a significant project for Staunton, addressing long-standing concerns about the aging infrastructure and its potential risks to public health and safety.

