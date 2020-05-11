ALTON – To help students who may lack internet access during e-learning, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Alton, is promoting free WiFi hotspots available locally, designed by several state agencies to help assist students across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I commend the students, educators, and administrators for adjusting to the many challenges during this crisis and working together to support our education system. However, there are many students that lack access to the internet and other resources they may need to complete their schoolwork,” said Bristow. “This collaboration between various Illinois agencies works to give those students the opportunity to complete their coursework safely.”

There are over 200 hotspot locations across Illinois that students can access. Students and their parents or guardians should continue to adhere to social distancing by remaining in their cars while using the hotspots. Students and their caretakers can visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/resources-for-families-and-children to find the WiFi hotspot in their community. Bristow is encouraging residents from around the Riverbend Region to visit the following locations for free, accessible WiFi hotspots:

Lewis and Clark Community College at 5800 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey, IL 62035

Instructions: Password is provided on signs in WiFi parking lot.

Bethalto Public Library District at 321 S Prairie St, Bethalto, IL 62010

Instructions: No password required for WiFi access.

Six Mile Regional Library District at 2145 Johnson Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

Instructions: Wireless internet access available 24/7 and no password needed.

Six Mile Regional Library District at 2001 Delmar Ave, Granite City, IL 62040

Instructions: Wireless internet access available 24/7 and no password needed.

“I would like to thank those in the area that are offering up their WiFi as a resource to students during this difficult time,” said Bristow. “With all of the challenges that come with remote learning, it’s encouraging to see the community come together to find creative and accessible solutions to support each other.”

To find the most recent information about resources and information regarding COVID-19 in Illinois, visit https://coronavirus.illinois.gov or call the Illinois Department of Public Health at 1-800-889-3931.

