ALTON – State Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is seeking motivated interns in the Metro East to be part of an internship program in her district office during the summer of 2018.

“This is a great opportunity for students who would like to get more involved in seeing how government works,” said Bristow. “Despite whatever area a student is looking to go into, this hands-on experience can benefit anyone to learn more about state government and local community outreach by my office.”

Interns would be expected to work during the summer, however possible hours for the fall semester can be worked out as well. Although no experience is needed, applicants should indicate any prior experience on the resume. Hours for the internship are flexible around applicant’s schedule. An updated resume and listed availability can be sent to RepMBristow@gmail.com.

“I would recommend that anyone who is interested apply for this opportunity to work locally in the 111th district,” said Bristow. “The internship is open to both high school students and college students. I understand that many schools now require students to get practical experience in their field of interest, and it’s my hope that this can serve as a valuable educational tool for students as they continue their future.”

For more information, please contact Bristow’s constituent services office at 618-465-5900 or email RepMBristow@gmail.com

