ALTON – To highlight National Canned Food Month, state Rep. Monica Bristow, D-Godfrey, is hosting a food and supply drive throughout the month of February to benefit the Alton Salvation Army.

“Around the holidays and during the cold winter months, organizations that help families in need often find themselves in extra need of food and other supplies,” said Bristow. “To highlight National Canned Food Month, I am hosting a food drive at my constituent service office. All donations will benefit the Alton Salvation Army.”

Donations of canned food and other nonperishable food items, as well as the following supplies are requested: toothbrushes; toothpaste; deodorant; bars of soap; combs; brushes; toilet paper; and paper towels.

Donations can be brought to Rep. Bristow’s full-time constituent service office, located at 528 Henry Street in Alton, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The office will be closed on February 12 and February 19 in observance of state holidays.

“I want to thank Representative Bristow for hosting the food and supply drive for the Salvation Army,” said Lieutenant Stacy Boyer. “With the generous donations from the community, we will be able to continue feeding hungry families in our area through the coming months.”

For questions or for more information, please contact Rep. Bristow’s full-time constituent service office by calling 618-465-5900, or by emailing RepMBristow@gmail.com.

