LITCHFIELD - Governor Rauner delivered his annual Budget Address on Wednesday in the Illinois House to Members of the General Assembly and all Constitutional Officers. The Governor presented his proposal detailing specifics that he would like to see enacted as part of his plan for a balanced fiscal year 2019 budget.

Following the Budget Address, Representative Bourne (R-Raymond) issued this statement:

“The Governor’s Budget Address lays out a framework for a balanced budget that the General Assembly must now act upon. I’m glad his plan emphasizes the need for investment in education, human services, public safety and infrastructure while also balancing that with cuts and necessary fiscal reforms. I applaud the Administration’s efforts to root out Medicaid fraud, totaling over $400 million dollars to date. He highlighted that those efforts will continue in this upcoming fiscal year and will help to balance the budget. Now it’s time for the House and Senate to dig in to this budget proposal and work collaboratively with the Governor’s office to pass and enact a state budget for next year.”

State Representative Bourne applauded the proposed funding for education in this budget. She stated that a record $8.3 billion is planned for preK-12 education, included $350 million of new tier money to be distributed through our new, more equitable school funding formula.

A link to the Representative’s video response can be found at www.repbourne.com.

