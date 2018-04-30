LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) and First National Bank of Litchfield are partnering to host a free shred event at the Litchfield School District Office, 1702 North State Street, on Saturday, May 12th. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and all district residents are invited to bring their confidential documents, two bags maximum, to be shredded.

“Consumer fraud and identity theft are a growing problem in our communities,” said Bourne. “As an effort to prevent this type of crime from happening, I am encouraging our residents to come out and have their personal documents safely and securely destroyed at no charge.”

The shred truck will be located in the parking lot of the School District Office. Participants can leave their documents to be shredded on site or park in the lot while the shredding takes place. This free service is for residential, not business, shredding only and bags will be accepted until the truck has reached capacity.

