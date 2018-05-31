Rep. Bourne meets with 4-H members at the Capitol
SPRINGFIELD - Members of local 4-H Chapters met with State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) on Wednesday in the Capitol.
They discussed the importance of 4-H, what they have learned through the group, and the importance of Extension. Seen here are (L-R) Kendall Knodle from Fillmore, David Bruns from Rosamond, Rep. Bourne, Rachel Wolff from Bunker Hill, Anthony Joiner from Carlinville, and Tyler Behme from Carlinville.