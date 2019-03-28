On Wednesday, members of 4-H visited legislators and advocated for the organization. Representative Bourne (R-Raymond), who wore green in support, is pictured here with Macoupin and Christian County 4-H members: (L-R) Caleb Grover, Braylee Gilmore, and Anthony Joiner. Representative Bourne recognized the local members on the House Floor and discussed the positive impact 4-H has in their lives and in the community.

