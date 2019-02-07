LITCHFIELD - Every two years, legislative bodies set the rules governing the way they will operate. Throughout the country, there has been a movement to make these rules more transparent, and to empower individual legislators rather than consolidating power and control to those in leadership positions. With the beginning of a new General Assembly in Illinois however, Speaker Madigan rejected all calls to reform the way the Illinois legislature operates and presented the same set of rules that have been adopted since 1995.

The rules that were recently adopted by the Illinois House of Representatives allow the Speaker of the House to maintain near-complete control over the legislative process - including if a bill can be called for a vote or can even be heard in committee.

State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) stated, “Today, we saw the same partisan rule proposal that we’ve seen for decades. The people of Illinois deserve to have a legislative body that is transparent and where each Representative is empowered to represent their constituents to the best of their ability. We, as House Republicans, offered reasonable reforms to the House Rules with the introduction of House Resolution 62. These reforms would have increased transparency in the legislative process and ensured that all Illinoisans get fair representation. Unfortunately, Democrats chose to once again vote for the status quo- keeping power centralized with Speaker Madigan.”

House Republicans proposed their version of rules that offered the following reforms for incorporation into the House Rules resolution for the 101st General Assembly:

1. Require Committee Vote for Bipartisan Bills & Resolutions Pending in Committee

Article continues after sponsor message

2. Create Waiting Period for Floor Amendments

3. Create Waiting Period after Committee Testimony

4. Require House Vote for Bills & Resolutions Supported by Bipartisan Supermajority

5. Extend Time for the House to Consider Motions to Discharge Standing/Special Committee

Bourne stated, “With the adoption of Madigan’s House Rules, the Illinois House will continue to operate the same way that it has for decades - silencing voices of the minority party, keeping all of the control at the top, and limiting the influence of rank-and-file legislators. I’m disappointed that there were no Democratic lawmakers who joined us in calling for reform to our process. We can do better.”

The Madigan-supported House Rules passed on a partisan vote of 73 democrats supporting the measure and 42 republicans opposing it.

More like this: