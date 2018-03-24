CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) hosted a roundtable discussion on Thursday night at Blackburn College for women in government in the 95th District.

Rep. Bourne co-hosted the event with Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio (right) and local elected officials attended to discuss township, city, and county government issues. Water supply; the implementation of new laws; the cost of state and federal regulations; and business promotion were just a few of the topics discussed.

 