LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is asking residents to join her for coffee. The invitation is for an informal event to sit and chat with the Representative and have your questions answered about state government.

“It is a priority for me to be accessible to all residents in the district,” said Bourne. “I value the input and feedback of constituents and this event, an informal setting chatting over a cup of coffee, is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts and concerns.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Bourne will be hosting six Coffee and Conversations throughout the district. These events are free and open to the public, but if you have questions please contact Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200.

The Coffee and Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Wednesday, February 21

McDonald’s

401 West Spresser St., Taylorville

8-9am

McDonald’s

1 South Poplar St., Pana

10-11am

Thursday, February 22

Article continues after sponsor message

Magic Beans Coffee House

West Side Square, Girard

8-9am

The Refuge Coffee House

242 East Side Square, Carlinville

10-11am

Friday, February 23

Hardee’s

201 School St., Hillsboro

8-9am

B & K Bakery

107 East Main St., Mount Olive

10-11am

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Javapalooza Kicks Off Sept. 1 In Southwest Illinois

Sep 29, 2023 - L&C’s College for Life Hosts Coffee Stand Featuring Bunkhouse Joe

Sep 26, 2023 - College For Life Students Sell Bunkhouse Joe Coffee At Lewis And Clark

Aug 15, 2023 - Scooters Coffee Opens Maryville Location

Sep 26, 2023 - Edwardsville Unity Fest Is Free Day Of Activities, Performances And Food

 