LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is asking residents to join her for coffee. The invitation is for an informal event to sit and chat with the Representative and have your questions answered about what is happening in state government.

“It is a priority for me to be accessible to all residents in the district,” said Bourne. “I value the input and feedback of constituents and this event, an informal setting chatting over a cup of coffee, is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts and concerns.”

These events are free and open to the public. For more info please contact Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200.

The Coffee and Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Monday, July 18

The Refuge Coffee House & Bakery

242 East Side Square, Carlinville

9-10am

Friday, July 22

Magic Beans Coffee House

West Side Square, Girard

9-10:30am

Monday, July 25

Dreams, Gifts and More

125 West State Street, Nokomis

9-10:30am

Friday, July 29

Jake’s Coffee and Espresso

125 East Main Street, Staunton

9-10:30am

