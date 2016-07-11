LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is asking residents to join her for coffee.  The invitation is for an informal event to sit and chat with the Representative and have your questions answered about what is happening in state government.   

“It is a priority for me to be accessible to all residents in the district,” said Bourne.  “I value the input and feedback of constituents and this event, an informal setting chatting over a cup of coffee, is a great opportunity for people to share their thoughts and concerns.”

These events are free and open to the public.  For more info please contact Rep. Bourne’s office at (217) 324-5200. 

The Coffee and Conversations will be held at the following dates and locations:

Monday, July 18
The Refuge Coffee House & Bakery
242 East Side Square, Carlinville
9-10am 

Friday, July 22
Magic Beans Coffee House
West Side Square, Girard
9-10:30am

Monday, July 25
Dreams, Gifts and More
125 West State Street, Nokomis
9-10:30am

Friday, July 29
Jake’s Coffee and Espresso
125 East Main Street, Staunton
9-10:30am

