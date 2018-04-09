LITCHFIELD - Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is proud to announce the winners of her Illinois Bicentennial Themed Art Contest that had over 150 submissions this year. The art contest was open to all children who live or learn within Illinois’ 95th House District and was held to promote the arts and recognize the artistic talents of local students.

Rep. Bourne said, “Our annual Art Contest just keeps growing. This year we had a record number of entries and I was extremely impressed by the talent of these local students.”

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were selected in two groups; kindergarten through 4th grade and 5th through 8th grade. The first place winners in each group will have the opportunity to attend a regular session day at the Statehouse on the day that their artwork is presented in the House Chambers. Additionally, all 1st through 3rd winners in each group will be invited to Rep. Bourne’s District Office in Litchfield for pizza.

Winners are announced by name, grade, school, and title of their work:

Article continues after sponsor message

K-4th Grade Winners

1st - Anna Cloninger, homeschooler from Plainview in 4th grade, “Beaver Dam”

2nd - Klaire Cole, 4th grade at North Mac Intermediate School, “Abe Lincoln”

3rd - Makenna Harding, 2nd grade at Carlinville Primary School, “Happy Birthday Illinois”

5-8th Grade Winners

1st - Malerie Eyer-Mayberry, 6th grade at North Mac Middle School, “Birthday Cake”

2nd - Mady Landreth, 6th grade at Wolf Ridge School in Bunker Hill, “US Flag in Illinois”

3rd - Ryan Kleckner, 5th grade at Zion Lutheran School in Staunton, “Illinois Flag”

More like this: