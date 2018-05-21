LITCHFIELD - Over 300 Opportunity Zone census tract recommendations, submitted by the State of Illinois, have been approved by the U.S. Treasury Department. These zones cover more than 85 counties throughout the state and aim to support the future of Illinois through economic growth and investment, by allowing investors to re-invest unrealized capital gains in designated census tracts. State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is pleased to announce that three of these zones are located in the 95th District.

“Zones in Macoupin, Montgomery, and Christian Counties are listed,” Rep. Bourne stated. “Our rural areas are in desperate need of jobs, benefiting individuals and communities. This is a great opportunity to bring jobs and investments in the 95th.”

The following are the tract numbers for the zones and their county:

17021958900 - Christian

17117956900 - Macoupin

17135958000 - Montgomery

Article continues after sponsor message

To determine the most effective tracts for nomination, a three-phase approach was implemented to identify need and potential, adequately represent the entire state, and account for local input. Phase one involved need-based indexing depending on factors like poverty rates, specifically those among children, unemployment rates, crime rates and population. These standards highlight the goal of the program in Illinois which is to cultivate potential within disadvantaged communities and invest in our future generations across the state.

Phase two and three were used to further identify the allotted 327 tracts Illinois could nominate under the federal program guidelines. To ensure a statewide benefit, each county with qualifying tracts received at least one zone and towns and cities across the state were limited on the number of zones included.

“Illinois is the epicenter of commerce in the Midwest and, as such, our people and our businesses are uniquely positioned to leverage the state’s assets into enterprise and job creation,” Governor Rauner said today at the announcement. “I hope you are as eager to use the Opportunity Zones as I am to boost our economy and grow jobs in Illinois.”

For more information on Opportunity Zones visit https://www.illinois.gov/dceo/Pages/OppZn.aspx.

More like this: