LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) announced today that $97,056 will be going to 21 libraries located in the 95th Legislative House District. The payments come from Per Capita Grants which provide monies to cover materials, personnel, equipment, electronic access, telecommunications and technology needed by local libraries.

“I am happy to announce the release of this grant money for our public libraries,” said Rep. Bourne. “This additional money will enable the growth of a vital resource in our community- our libraries. Libraries are constantly growing and advancing personal knowledge through new technology, which makes them a tremendous asset for everyone.”

The following libraries have been awarded Per Capita Grants:

Assumption Public Library District - $2,322.50

Frank Bertetti Benld Public Library - $1,945.00

Brighton Memorial Library District - $2,817.50

Bunker Hill Public Library District - $5,337.50

Carlinville Public Library - $7,396.25

Farmersville-Waggoner Public Library District - $2,063.75

Gillespie Public Library - $4,148.75

Girard Township Library - $3,082.50

Hillsboro Public Library - $7,758.75

Litchfield Public Library District - $11,240.00

Kitchell Memorial Library - $1,528.75

Mount Olive Public Library - $2,623.75

Nokomis Public Library - $3,673.75

Carnegie-Schuyler Library - $7,308.75

Doyle Public Library District - $2,360.00

Staunton Public Library - $6,423.75

Stonington Township Public Library - $1,413.75

Taylorville Public Library - $14,057.50

Grand Prairie of the West Public Library District - $6,370.00

Witt Township Memorial Library - $1,453.75

Worden Public Library District - $1,740.00

