LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is pleased to announce that the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) recently awarded over $1.8 million in federal funding for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) in the 95th District. Two were awarded under the Public Infrastructure Grant Program and the other two were awarded under the Housing Rehabilitation Grant Program.

“These grants are news for our area. Our communities need homes rehabilitated and infrastructure investment. This investment will help Audubon Township, Hillsboro, Mt. Olive and Morrisonville make these improvements for their local residents,” stated Rep. Bourne.

DCEO received and competitively scored 62 Public Infrastructure grant applications submitted by Illinois communities. These grants are designated to improve public infrastructure and eliminate conditions detrimental to public health, safety, and welfare with an emphasis on assisting communities with substantial low to moderate-income populations.

The Township of Audubon will receive $500,000 for water distribution improvements and the Village of Morrisonville will receive $500,000 for sanitary sewer improvements. Based on the size and scope of this project, DCEO estimate that CDBG funding will attract an additional $1,000,000 in private sector investment in the community.

DCEO received and competitively scored 17 Housing Rehabilitation grant applications submitted by Illinois communities. These grants are designed to provide decent affordable housing, and provide services to the most vulnerable in our communities. The City of Hillsboro and the City of Mt. Olive district were selected as grant recipients of the 2017 Housing Rehabilitation Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The City of Hillsboro will receive $370,000 for rehabilitation of nine homes and the City of Mt. Olive will receive $450,000 for the rehabilitation of twelve homes. Based on the size and the scope of the project, we estimate that CDBG funding for the housing rehabilitation will attract an additional $820,000 in private sector investment in the community.

