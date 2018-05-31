LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) is pleased to announce the local projects included in Department of Transportation and the Governor’s plans to invest $11.05 billion in the state’s roads and bridges over the next six years. This plan includes $2.2 billion of state and federal funding in the upcoming fiscal year. The 95th District will see 25 projects, covering 51.44 miles of road, and totaling over $95 million in investment.

“These projects are focused on providing the greatest economic benefit to our communities,” said Rep. Bourne. “We’ll see the frontage road from Farmersville to Litchfield resurfaced, Route 29 from Taylorville to Pana resurfaced, bridges replaced, and culvert work. These improvements will insure safety through much needed infrastructure investment.”

Based on current funding levels, the FY2019-2024 Proposed Highway Improvement Program aims to improve a statewide total of 1,945 miles of road and 525 bridges maintained by the state. The multi-year program also includes funding for upgrades to more than 750 miles of local roads and 922,933 square feet of local bridges.

“Investing in transportation creates jobs and economic opportunity, improves safety and makes Illinois a better place to raise a family,” Governor Rauner said during the announcement. “This plan will make Illinois more competitive while protecting the interests of the taxpayers.”

A full list of projects can be viewed at www.repbourne.com. Some 95th District highlights include:

Bridge replacement on ILL 16 on Piasa Creek in Macoupin Co.

Bridge replacement on ILL 16 on South Fork Sangamon River, East of Nokomis, in Montgomery Co.

Resurfacing, bridge replacement, and culvert added to ILL 16 on Rose Lane, in Shipman, to 0.3 mi. West of ILL 159 in Macoupin Co.

Resurfacing and ADA improvements to Pine St. in Pana to Shelby Co. Line in Christian Co.

New culvert on US51 for a ditch 0.9 miles North of ILL 16.

Resurfacing and new shoulders on ILL 4, 0.3 mi. South of I-55 to 0.1 mi South of ILL 143, in Madison Co.

