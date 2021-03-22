WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL), Tracey Mann (R-KS), and Chris Pappas (D-NH) recently introduced the VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act. The legislation would include the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in the Warstopper program, a proven best practice which has helped the Department of Defense (DoD) respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has taught us all painful lessons about the importance of a strong supply chain,” said Bost. “That is why I am proud to introduce the VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act with Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Chairman Pappas and Ranking Member Mann. The Warstopper program has been a key backstop in DoD’s pandemic response. Our bill would require VA to take part in it too. That will give veterans, taxpayers, and employees the confidence to know that VA will have the supplies it needs to care for veterans well, now and during any future emergency.”

To learn more about H.R. 2082, the VA Supply Chain Resiliency Act, click here.

