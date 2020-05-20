SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, refused to wear a face-covering as part of the newly adopted House of Representative rules Wednesday and Democratic Rep. Emanuel "Chris" Welch motioned to remove him from the proceedings.

Bailey was first asked to wear a mask in compliance and he said, "I will not."

The House adopted rules earlier in the day Wednesday that require House members, staff members and visitors to the special session to wear face-covering over their nose and mouth if medically able.

The House vote was 81-27 to remove Bailey from the Wednesday session.

Gov. Pritzker issued a statement in his press conference and said "The representative has shown a callous disregard for life, callous disregard for people's health. The representative has not shown interest in protecting others." The exception for legislators is when they are eating or drinking.

