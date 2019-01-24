Rep. Avery Bourne's traveling office hours are listed
State Representative Avery Bourne’s
Traveling Office Hours in Carlinville
Tuesday, February 5, 2019
10:30 am – 1 pm
Carlinville City Hall
550 North Broad
State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.
- No appointment necessary-
For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.