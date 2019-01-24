State Representative Avery Bourne’s

Traveling Office Hours in Carlinville

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

10:30 am – 1 pm

Carlinville City Hall

550 North Broad

State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.

- No appointment necessary-

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.