LITCHFIELD - Today, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) and State Senate candidate Seth McMillan (R-Taylorville) announced an effort to allow voters in Macoupin, Montgomery, and Christian Counties to voice their opinion on legislation that restricts gun rights. This initiative will place an advisory question on the General Election ballot that will read:

Should the General Assembly pass any additional legislation that restricts a citizen’s ability to own and possess guns or firearms?

Voters will be able to vote “Yes” or “No” on the measure. A “Yes” vote would indicate support for additional gun control legislation. A “No” vote would indicate opposition to additional gun control legislation. Avery Bourne and Seth McMillan will both be voting “No,” as they both oppose additional gun control legislation.

Avery Bourne reacted to gun control legislation and the proposed referendum, saying, “Illinois has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, yet politicians in Springfield keep passing anti-gun legislation that doesn’t crack down on the true cause of gun violence. I’ve been proud to stand with law-abiding gun owners in opposing these efforts. This referendum will allow voters, regardless of their opinions on the 2nd Amendment, to send a direct message to Springfield on where they stand on gun control.”

Seth McMillan, candidate for State Senate in the 48th Senate District, also reacted, saying, “The Second Amendment is under attack in Springfield and Andy Manar has been siding with gun-grabbing Chicago Democrats over the law-abiding, gun-owning citizens of Central Illinois. We need to send a strong message to politicians in Springfield that gun owners vote and we oppose gun control. This referendum is the best way to do it. I will be proudly voting ‘No’ on additional gun control and I urge Manar to do the same.”

This morning, Macoupin County Republican Party Chairman Kevin Polo and Avery Bourne submitted petitions containing 1,600 signatures of Macoupin County voters to Macoupin CountyClerk Pete Duncan (picture below and attached). The minimum signature requirement to place an advisory referendum on the ballot via the petition process is 8% of the total vote for gubernatorial candidates in the preceding gubernatorial election. For Macoupin County, that minimum is 1,256 signatures. If unchallenged by opponents of the advisory question and certified by the County Clerk, the question will appear on the ballot for Macoupin County voters this General Election.

The Christian County Board approved the referendum unanimously on Tuesday, July 17th.

The Coordinating Committee of the Montgomery County Board approved the referendum on Tuesday, July 31st. The full Montgomery County Board is set to vote on the referendum Tuesday, August 14th.

The National Rifle Association and the Illinois State Rifle Association support the placing of the referendum on the General Election ballot to give voters the opportunity to voice their opposition to gun control. Both organizations have encouraged their members to vote “No.”

