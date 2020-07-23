LITCHFIELD— After a five-month suspension of State Representative Avery Bourne’s (R-Morrisonville) Traveling Office Hours due to COVID-19, the Representative is resuming her mobile office operations in August. No appointment is necessary, and events are open to all constituents living in the 95th House District.

Traveling Office Hours for the month of August include:

Tuesday, August 4

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Carlinville City Hall

550 North Broad Street

Carlinville

Tuesday, August 25

10:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Congressman Rodney Davis’ Office

108 West Market Street

In the US Bank Building on Floor 2R

Taylorville

“My staff and I have missed these outreach events and are looking forward to getting back out in the community through traveling office hours,” said Bourne. “Any constituent needing help with a state agency, including IDES, is encouraged to stop by a traveling office hours event that is convenient for them.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Bourne at Bourne@ilhousegop.org, or at (217) 324-5200.

