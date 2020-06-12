SPRINGFIELD— Today Governor JB Pritzker announced that Illinois State Fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin will be canceled. Upon learning the news, State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) issued the following statement:

“I disagree vehemently with Governor Pritzker’s decision to cancel this year’s State Fairs. This is just one more example of the Governor acting unilaterally and overstepping his authority.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our State Fairs help define our state as a leader in agriculture, and families from all over travel to Springfield and Du Quoin each summer to celebrate our state’s rich heritage and support the agriculture industry. In addition to lost state revenue, the economic impact of cancelling these events will devastate hotels, restaurants and other businesses that rely on state fair patrons every summer. This is a bad decision that underscores why the General Assembly should be involved in all COVID-19 decisions.

“This decision is also disappointing I know for the many 4-H members and others who have been working to show at the fair. The Governor choosing to make this decision without consulting legislators and other local leaders is just another example of his failed top-down approach. There could be many creative ways to hold a fair, I hope the Governor will reconsider those options.”

More like this: