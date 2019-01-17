LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) was named today to the role of Assistant Republican Leader for the Illinois House Republican Caucus.

“I’m grateful to House Republican Leader Jim Durkin for the opportunity to serve in a leadership role with my House Republican colleagues. Our state faces many challenges, but I am ready to take on a greater role in the 101st General Assembly advocating for our values and priorities,” said Rep. Bourne.

Bourne added, “Illinois House Republicans are focused on enacting a truly balanced budget, enhancing our state’s business climate to create good-paying jobs, reforming our political system with nonpartisan redistricting reform, providing property tax relief, and making the public pension systems viable for state employees and taxpayers alike. I am ready to work across the aisle with newly elected leaders to tackle these issues, find areas where we agree, and continue to fight for my constituents and the people of Central Illinois.”

Bourne has served in the Illinois House since 2015. Bourne has also served in other leadership roles, including Chairman of the Legislative Ethics Commission and a House Republican negotiator on the school funding reform legislation passed in 2017. Committee assignments for the upcoming 101st General Assembly are expected in the coming weeks.

