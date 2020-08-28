CARLINVILLE - State Representative Avery Bourne’s Office is holding traveling office hours at the Carlinville City Hall. She encourages constituents needing help with state government issues to stop by and her staff will assist them.

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville City Hall

550 North Broad

No appointment necessary.

For more information, Rep. Bourne can be contacted by calling our district office at (217) 324-5200.

 