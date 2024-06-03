ALTON - State Representative Amy Elik’s office will be hosting mobile office hours in Nameoki Township on Wednesday, June 5, to meet with constituents who need help with issues concerning a State of Illinois agency.

Rep. Elik’s district staff will be available to meet with constituents on Wednesday, June 5, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Nameoki Township Highway Department, located at 4250 Illinois Route 162 in Granite City.

Traveling office hours are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged but not required, however, scheduled meetings will take place in the order in which they were received. To schedule a meeting, please call State Representative Amy Elik’s district office at 618-433-8046.

