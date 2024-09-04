GLEN CARBON - State Representative Amy Elik (R-Alton) joined forces with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office at Meridian Village this week for a seminar focused on equipping seniors with tools to fight fraud. Fraud expert Marsha Griffin from the Attorney General’s office gave a presentation highlighting ways seniors are being targeted and how to be prepared.

“Fraud schemes are becoming more and more realistic and serious every day. Seniors are targeted using complex tactics and are at constant risk of falling victim to fraud,” said Rep. Elik. “It’s important to be aware of the ways that these scammers are coming after you, and to know what to do if you’ve become victim to one of their elaborate schemes.”

Rep. Elik shared these five tips that are important to know:

Recognizing Suspicious Activities: It’s important to recognize common warning signs of fraud, which often include unexpected contact via phone or email, promises of high returns on investments with no risk, and threats of legal action if immediate payment is not made. Understanding these signs is the first step in protecting oneself. Verifying Contacts: It’s crucial to verify the identity of anyone who contacts you requesting personal information. We must verify identities using official channels rather than the contact details provided by the caller or emailer. Using Secure Transaction Methods: It’s important to learn safe methods for conducting financial transactions, emphasizing the importance of avoiding untraceable payment methods favored by scammers, such as wire transfers and prepaid debit cards. Staying Informed About Scam Tactics: Scammers constantly refine their methods, so staying informed about new scam tactics is vital. Reporting Suspicious Activities: Knowing how to report suspected fraud is critical. Immediate reporting can mitigate damage and help prevent others from becoming victims.

Some important hotlines and helplines from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office can be found here.

Elik and Griffin provided attendees with information packets that contain helpful information regarding fraud prevention and resolution. If you didn’t attend and would like this information, call Rep. Elik’s office at 618-433-8046 to receive a packet.

