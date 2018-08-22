BELLEVILLE - Southwestern Illinois College is pleased to announce that Rena Thoele has been promoted to executive director of the SWIC Foundation.

Thoele was previously the SWIC Foundation Associate Director for six years and her experience includes scholarships and fundraising, alumni development, planned giving and special event planning. In addition, she works closely with donors and the Foundation Board.

She has been employed at SWIC for the last 25 years and has worked in the Foundation office for 20 years. Thoele is a supporter and advocate for community colleges and believes community colleges provide the highest quality education.

As the SWIC Foundation Executive Director, Thoele will be responsible for developing resources for the private and public sector, including individuals, businesses, corporations, foundations, state and federal governments to ensure goals and objectives are accomplished by allocating funds to designated programs. She will also create comprehensive resource development strategies and enhance fundraising, marketing, and outreach partnerships within the community.

“Because of my experience, I value and understand the importance of cultivating relationships in the community,” says Thoele. “My reputation at SWIC has been confirmed through the development and investment of strong connections with donors, faculty, staff, students, board members and people in the community.”

Thoele resides in New Baden with her husband, Kevin. They have two sons, Michael and Nicholas.

The SWIC Foundation promotes excellence by securing gifts for special educational and cultural activities that are not part of the college budget. The Foundation exists to maintain and enhance the quality of life by developing friends and funds for support of the educational cultural and service goals of Southwestern Illinois College.

For more information about the SWIC Foundation and supporting programs at the college, contact the SWIC Foundation Executive Director Rena Thoele at 618-235-2700, ext. 5647, or rena.thoele@swic.edu.

