ALTON - The couple who died in a flash flooding incident in Jersey County - Terry and Carolyn Dooley - were both heavily involved in the Alton community. Terry worked in banking and Carolyn was a teacher at St. Mary’s.

The beloved couple were in their 80s and married for over 60 years.

“They were very good parishioners and very great people here and loved by all,” said Father Christopher Uhl at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Uhl remembers Terry and Carolyn as devoted parishioners who always supported St. Mary’s programs. They would host bonfires at their farm for the youth group, and they were often present to support the God Squad, Oktoberfest and more at St. Mary’s.

Terry was a finance council member at St. Mary’s for over 30 years. Uhl said they met just earlier this week for a finance council meeting.

Carolyn served as chairman of the Haskell Foundation. Margaret Hopkins, a friend of the Dooleys and member of the Haskell Foundation, remembers her as a “wonderful person” who was always eager to help the organization even after she stepped down from the chairman position.

“We referred to her as the Queen of Henry Street,” Hopkins said. “She was a force to be reckoned with when it came to Middletown and especially the Lucy Haskell Playhouse.”

Hopkins pointed to a 2014 initiative where the Haskell Foundation raised $50,000 in 50 days. According to her, it wouldn’t have happened without Carolyn’s help. Carolyn was named an emeritus member of the foundation after she stepped down from the group.

Sara McGibany, director of Alton Main Street and a big proponent of beautification efforts in the community, remembered serving on the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee with Carolyn and building her friendship with the Dooleys. She noted that Terry and Carolyn had a big presence in the Middletown neighborhood and did a lot to beautify and promote Alton.

“Both Carolyn and Terry were really, really involved in all kinds of civic groups and activities and things,” McGibany said. “They had a big family. They always had their kids and grandkids in tow, and they were just an absolute staple of our neighborhood in Middletown…Everything that everyone loves about Alton, they were always right there at the forefront, leading the way and setting a great example for the next generation.”

Uhl, Hopkins and McGibany all remarked on the Dooleys’ kindness, passion for community and eagerness to help others. The couple was a powerful force in the Alton area, and their sudden passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew them.

“We treasured Carolyn’s presence and her expertise and sharing her knowledge of what she knew about the playhouse. And Terry was the ultimate jokester. He always had a great story,” Hopkins said. “We will miss them both terribly.”

