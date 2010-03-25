(Wood River, IL) – The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life is about celebrating loved ones who have fought cancer and lost their battles, as well as supporting those who are still fighting and raising money and awareness for the cause.

This year’s Relay for Life of Riverbend event, June 25-26, will feature a number of different ways to celebrate the lives of those who have been lost – from luminarias to Stars of Remembrance and an annual Memory Garden.

The Memory Garden tent, sponsored by the Cancer Crushers*,* will be set up with pictures and poems participants can share with one another during the event.

“Poems should be about missing, losing, anything related to the loss of a loved one,” Event Chair and Cancer Crushers team captain Tracy Driver said.

“We will have this each year and just keep adding on year after year.”

The Stars of Remembrance, with optional poem on back, will be held up during the Luminaria ceremony, which is performed at dusk while the lighted luminarias line the walking track to serve as a quiet reminder to participants of those whose lives have been touched by cancer. The ceremony of light symbolizes the hope and courage it takes to fight the disease.

“These were both ideas I found after searching other Relay events across the country. I wanted to add something special to the Luminaria Celebration as this Relay will mark one year since my husband Kelly’s passing,” Driver said.

The Memory Garden and Stars of Remembrance are free of charge and there is no limit for submissions. Copies of pictures are recommended, as they are not returned after the event.

Contact team co-captain, Rhonda Sebastian at (618) 251-4891 or Kathy Kearby at (618) 540-1194 for more information.

For more information on Relay For Life of Riverbend, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, e-mail Event/ACS staff partner Mandie Sidener at mandie.sidener@cancer.org or visit www.relayforliferiverbend.com.

