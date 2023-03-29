Remains Of Florissant, Mo., Man Identified In 38-Year Cold Case
TROY, MO. - Authorities have cracked a Missouri cold case that dates back to 1984 after human remains were found. DNA testing and analysis by both Southeast Missouri State University students and a private laboratory have identified the remains discovered 38 years ago as Jack Langeneckert of Florissant, MO.
Authorities said remains were found in a pump house on Highway F farm in June 1984. He was reported missing in 1982. His car was discovered at a St. Louis airport a week after he disappeared and the remains were never identified.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Investigators said the person identified had been dead for six months at the time his remains were first discovered in 1984.
Langeneckert was a real estate agent at the time he disappeared from the public.
Anyone with any information, in this case, is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at (636) 528-8546.
More like this: