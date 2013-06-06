ALTON, Ill. --- In just a few days, award winning bluegrass band "The Harmans" will play a benefit concert at the Alton Square Mall in an effort to fight senior hunger. The festival will also feature the music of legendary artists Marty Stuart (Nashville, TN), Marty Raybon (Nashville, TN) and The Expedition Show. This is the 4th annual "Feed the Need" concert produced by Senior Services Plus to help end senior hunger in the River Bend area. The flooding of the Alton Riverfront has forced the relocation of the concert venue and in turn, is costing the agency approximately $5,000 additional. To help offset the costs, the agency is asking the area to donate or attend the benefit concert this Saturday, June 8th.

Gates will open at 4pm. Food and drink vendors will include The School House Grill, Morales Tacos, among others and festival goers will also be able to purchase a variety of snacks and beverages. Pets are not allowed at the event, and bringing a chair is recommended for anyone attending.

The concert will begin at 5:00 p.m. with The Expedition Show, Marty Raybon, and The Harmans. Marty Stuart will headline the show beginning at 9:00 p.m.

Tickets to the festival are $20 per person in advance, and $25 per person at the ticket gates. All proceeds will go to SSP’s Meals On Wheels program. Tickets are available now by calling SSP at 618-465-3298 ext. 111 or stopping by the center at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave in Alton.

