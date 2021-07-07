GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School rising senior Lily Relleke picked up a first place finish in the 2021 "Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park" contest, hosted by Madison County Regional Office of Education Superintendent Rob Werden.

Relleke joined Luke Schaible (2nd place, 6th grade, Highland) and Landon Hancock (3rd place, 4th grade, Alton) as the winners.

The Madison County Regional Office of Education held the contest for students to help pass House Bill HR-2642, "The Cahokia Mounds National Park Act". The ROE office enlisted the help of Madison County students to persuade Congress that we must preserve and protect "America's First City", Cahokia Mounds, and pass HR-2642 which would designate Cahokia Mounds a National Park.

Relleke's poster mimics the tradition of the vintage existing National Park postcards.

The poster contest was a two-part process. The first: a letter writing campaign. Students were asked to write a one-page letter of support to congress members of the House's Natural Resource Committee, persuading the members to preserve and protect the rich history and historical facts that can be provided to many visitors over time.

The second: a poster contest. Students were asked to design a standard size poster depicting Cahokia Mounds, with the placement of the title, "Make Cahokia Mounds a National Park" included on the poster.

Relleke is a three-year member of the GCHS Scholar Bowl Team and Saturday Scholars Program, and was named the September 2020 Granite City Rotary Student of the Month.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

