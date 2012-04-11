GODFREY – Guest speaker Aftab Ahmad will cover the basic beliefs and practices of Islam and Muslims during a Diversity Council presentation at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 17 in Reid Library.

Discussion of the history of the faith, the scripture and prophethood will also be introduced.

Ahmad is a certified speaker on the religion of Islam and the culture of American Muslims and Arab Americans. Since 9/11, Ahmad has delivered these talks to more than 300 groups, including schools, universities, professionals, retirees and other social groups.

He volunteers as a presenter for the Islamic Speakers Bureau and the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis. Ahmad is also certified by the U.S. Department of Justice to present talks on Islam and Muslims to all law enforcement agencies, including FBI, local, county and state police, TSA and other federal agencies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Boston University and a master’s in business administration from Suffolk University. He has been working in the insurance industry in many capacities for more than 20 years. Ahmad is a native of Bangladesh, is married with four children and has been in the U.S. for nearly 30 years.

For more information about this event or other upcoming events sponsored by the Diversity Council, contact the Ann Davidson at (618) 468-4657.

To learn more about Lewis and Clark’s Diversity Council visit http://www.lc.edu/discover/generalInformation/diversity.aspx

